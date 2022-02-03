Shahdara Rape Case: DCW Seeks Protection for Survivor, Report From Police

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday, 2 February, issued summons to the Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to provide protection to the 20-year-old rape survivor who was allegedly abducted, assaulted, and paraded by her neighbours last week.

The DCP is expected to appear before the Commission on Friday, 3 pm.

In the notice sent to the police, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal seeks protection for the survivor and her family: