Unidentified Girl’s Pic Falsely Shared As Hathras Gang-Rape Victim

The death of the 19-year-old Dalit girl from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh who had been allegedly gang-raped by four upper caste men, caused an uproar on social media with several users demanding immediate justice.

An image of a young girl standing in the middle of the fields in pink clothes has been circulating on social media, falsely identifying her as the victim. The brother of the victim told The Quint that they do not know the girl in the viral image.