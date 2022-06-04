Hyderabad Gang Rape: 3 Accused Arrested by Police, 2 Others Absconding

While the girl had initially not reported the incident to her family, since she had visible injuries on her neck from the assault, her father lodged a complaint at the Jubilee Hills police station.

As per the complaint, the minor had gone to the party on the afternoon of 28 May. At around 5.30 pm, a few men escorted her out of there and asked her to sit inside a red Mercedes, The News Minute reported.

The police are also probing CCTV footage in connection with the incident, which apparently shows the girl leaving with a group of boys between 5 pm and 6 pm.