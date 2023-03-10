Savitribai Phule Death Anniversary: Inspirational and Motivational Quotes Here

Savitribai Phule was a popular social reformer and educationist. It is important to note that she established the first school for girls in Pune. Savitribai Phule fought for the rights of women and demanded equal treatment with men in society. She died on 10 March 1897, in Pune and on this day we celebrate her death anniversary every year. People in India remember her teachings and contribution to society. She played a crucial role in fighting for women's rights.

As we are observing Savitribai Phule's death anniversary on Friday, 10 March, it is important to spread her teachings and quotes. Everyone should know about her sacrifices and contribution to society. She made sure that every woman received an education so she opened the first school for girls. Savitribai played an important part in improving women's rights in India.