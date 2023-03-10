Savitribai Phule Death Anniversary: Inspirational and Motivational Quotes Here
Savitribai Phule Death Anniversary: Savitribai Phule died on 10 March 1897, in Pune.
Savitribai Phule was a popular social reformer and educationist. It is important to note that she established the first school for girls in Pune. Savitribai Phule fought for the rights of women and demanded equal treatment with men in society. She died on 10 March 1897, in Pune and on this day we celebrate her death anniversary every year. People in India remember her teachings and contribution to society. She played a crucial role in fighting for women's rights.
As we are observing Savitribai Phule's death anniversary on Friday, 10 March, it is important to spread her teachings and quotes. Everyone should know about her sacrifices and contribution to society. She made sure that every woman received an education so she opened the first school for girls. Savitribai played an important part in improving women's rights in India.
People in India are observing Savitribai Phule's death anniversary on Friday, so it is important to remember a few of her inspirational quotes. We should all remember how she fought for the rights of women in society.
Savitribai Phule Death Anniversary: Popular Quotes by Her
Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.
The problem with a book is that it takes so long to read.
The woman who has a mind of her own has a husband who is not worth having.
If you want to learn how to think, read books. If you want to learn how to act, watch acting.
I believe that education is the key to every woman’s liberation.
Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the whole community.
Education is the key to unlocking your mind, and it empowers you to do something with your life.
Education is the only path to self-reliance.
Education is the great equalizer, and it will take us out of our caves.
You should educate yourself first before you educate someone else.
Education is the best weapon against ignorance.
Education is the path to the future, not a straight road to success.
These are the inspirational and popular quotes by the Indian social reformer whose teachings are famous to date. We should all keep these quotes in mind and work for a better future.
