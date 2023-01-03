Savitribai Phule: Activists Demand National Monument for 'Mother of Education'

Savitribai was born on 3 January 1831 in Naigaon in the Satara district. She was married to Jotirao in 1840. Jotirao studied in a Scottish missionary school, while Savitribai was taught by Jotirao himself.

Later, Savitribai attended teacher training classes under Christian missionary women like Cynthia Farrar and Margaret Mitchell. This training helped her become teacher and headmistress in the various schools started by the couple in Pune.

Shraddha Kumbhojkar, head of Savitribai Phule Pune University's history department, says that a school where children of all castes sat together was a radical idea.

Later, Savitribai and Jotirao also started schools specifically for Dalit children. They institutionalised these efforts in 1853 by forming a society called the Society for the Promotion of the Education of Mahar-Mangs.

Researchers Jana Tschurenev and Sumeet Mhaskar write, in a paper titled