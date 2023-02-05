Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 Quotes, Wishes, Messages & Greetings for WhatsApp
Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: Here are some wishes, images and quotes in English and Hindi.
Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated annually in the Magh month. The day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas who has a great contribution in working against casteism.
In India, Guru Ravidas is considered as a great spiritual saint and is known by different names including Ruhidas, Rohidas, and Raidas.
This year Guru Ravidas Jayanti falls on Sunday, 5 February 2023. The day marks the 646th birth anniversary of Guru Ravida, who was an important part in the Bhakti movement.
Guru Ravidas Jayanti will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur across different states of India. People will perform special prayers like Bhajan-Kirtan, and take holy bath, and visit Shri Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan for pilgrimage.
We have curated a list of quotes, wishes, greetings, and messages for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 below.
Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 Quotes, Wishes, and Greetings in English
May this Guru Ravidas Jayanti be the source of happiness and inspiration for you. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023.
Guru Ravidas was a great spiritual leader who believed in equality. Let us respect his teachings and be good human beings. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.
Perform special prayers and take a holy bath on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Ji's birthday. Happy Guru Das Jayanti 2023.
On this day, let's be take good lessons from the teachings of Guru Ravidas and make this world a better place to live for everyone. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023.
Guru Ravidas didn't believe in casteism. Let us eradicate the caste differences among our societies and treat everyone with love and respect. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023.
"You show us thee light of wisdom and drive away the darkness of foolishness. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti."
Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Status in Hindi
