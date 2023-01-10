ADVERTISEMENT

Siyasat: Savitribai Phule – A Look at the Journey of India's First Woman Teacher

Today, when her credibility as a teacher is being questioned, it is worthwhile to look at her journey.

Upendra Kumar
Published
Savitribai Phule, an educationist, anti-caste social reformer, and the pioneer of India's feminist movement, is an inspiration to many. Today, however, her credibility as a teacher is being questioned. It is, therefore, worthwhile to look at her journey and discover the many incidents and anecdotes that prove her simplicity, passion for education, and perseverance.  

Tune into this episode of Siyasat! 

(Siyasat is a Quint Hindi Production, where host Upendra Kumar talks about some of the most fascinating political stories and events from Indian history. But, these aren't mere stories, they shape and influence our everyday lives. New episode, every Monday!_

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

podcast

Topics:  Dalit   Savitribai Phule   Siyasat 

