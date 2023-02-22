Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Death Anniversary 2023: Inspirational Quotes and Facts
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Death Anniversary: Here is a list of interesting facts and inspirational quotes.
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Death Anniversary: 22 February marks the death anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first education minister of India. He is also well known as an Islamic theologian, writer, and senior leader of the Indian National Congress. Azad was one of the leaders who influenced people and was one of the activists who worked hard during the fight for independence.
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad is respected as a scholar, the first education minister of Independent India (15 August 1947- 2 February 1958), and for his efforts encouraging research in eastern learning and literature. Azad played a major role in the establishment of the University Grant Commission (UGC). He is also responsible for building the first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). He died in the year 1958.
Check out the list of interesting facts and inspirational quotes by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Death Anniversary 2023: Interesting Facts
1. The full name of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was Sayyid Ghulam Muhiyuddin Ahmed bin Khairuddin Al-Hussaini Azad.
2. Maulana was homeschooled and self-taught. He was so intelligent that by the age of 15, he was teaching a class of students twice his age. He was fluent in multiple languages like Arabic, English, Urdu, Hindi, Persian, and Bengali.
3. He received traditional Islamic education from his Islamic scholar father but also learned English secretly.
4. Azad had also worked as a journalist in the year 1912 during which time he published a weekly Urdu-language newspaper in Calcutta, Al-Hilal and contributed to a rich body of work (India wins Freedom, Ghulabe Khatir, Ghubar-e-Khatir, Tazkirah, Tarjumanul Quran).
5. As Jawaharlal Nehru described Maulana, he was truly ‘Mir-i- Karawan’ (the caravan leader), "a very brave and gallant gentleman, a finished product of the culture."
6. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad is remembered for his significant contribution to the field of education.
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Death Anniversary 2023: Inspirational Quotes
"Education imparted by heart can bring revolution in the society."Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
"Educationists should build the capacities of the spirit of inquiry, creativity, entrepreneurial and moral leadership among students and become their role model."Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
"To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal."Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
“No programme of national education can be appropriate if it does not give full consideration to the education and advancement of one-half of the society that is the women.”Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
"Art is the education of emotions and is thus an essential element in any scheme of truly national education. Education, whether at the secondary or at the university stage, cannot be regarded as complete if it does not train our faculties to the perception of beauty."Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
"Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career."Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
