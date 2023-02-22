Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Death Anniversary 2023: Inspirational Quotes and Facts

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Death Anniversary: 22 February marks the death anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first education minister of India. He is also well known as an Islamic theologian, writer, and senior leader of the Indian National Congress. Azad was one of the leaders who influenced people and was one of the activists who worked hard during the fight for independence.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad is respected as a scholar, the first education minister of Independent India (15 August 1947- 2 February 1958), and for his efforts encouraging research in eastern learning and literature. Azad played a major role in the establishment of the University Grant Commission (UGC). He is also responsible for building the first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). He died in the year 1958.

Check out the list of interesting facts and inspirational quotes by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.