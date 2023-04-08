UPPSC PCS 2022 Final Result Declared: Know How to Download; Latest Details Here
UPPSC PCS 2022 Final Result: You can download the final result from uppsc.up.nic.in any time you want.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission officially released the UPPSC PCS 2022 final result on Friday, 7 April. Candidates who appeared for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2022 can check their respective results. It is important to note that the UPPSC PCS 2022 final result is released on the official website of the commission – uppsc.up.nic.in. One must keep an eye on the website and check their scores on time to see if they have qualified.
All candidates must note that the UPPSC PCS 2022 final result is declared recently on the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the services exam on the scheduled date were patiently waiting for the results to release. Now, they can finally check their scores and download their respective results whenever they want. Candidates are advised to stay updated.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has activated the result link on its official website so that it is easier for the candidates to download the same. You can download your result and go through the details stated on the website.
UPPSC PCS 2022: Important Dates
The UPPSC PCS 2022 main exam was held from 27 September to 1 October 2022. Candidates who qualified for the main examination had to appear for the interview round.
It is important to note that the interview round was formally conducted from 20 February to 21 March 2023 for all interested and eligible candidates. One should take note of these details.
As per the dates mentioned on the schedule, the registration process began on 16 March 2022 and ended on 16 April 2022 for all the candidates.
The ones who registered for the process before the last date were allowed to take part in the recruitment drive. One should note that the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 250 posts in the organisation.
UPPSC PCS 2022 Final Result: How to Download
Here are the simple steps you must follow to check and download the UPPSC PCS 2022 final result online:
Visit the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in.
Find the result section and click on the option that says UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022 on the homepage.
A new PDF file will display on the screen where the roll number of the candidates will be stated.
Go through the details on the result and download it from the website.
Take a printout for future use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from jobs
Topics: UPPSC PCS UPPSC UPPSC PCS result
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.