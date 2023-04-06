Indian Army Admit Card 2023: How To Download Agniveer Call Letter; Exam Dates

The Indian Army has officially released the admit card for Agniveer written examination on Wednesday, 5 April 2023, for all interested candidates. It is important to note that candidates have to download the Indian Army admit card 2023 soon. The website that you must visit to check and download the admit card is joinindianarmy.nic.in. Along with the admit card, you must also go through the latest announcements from the Indian Army regarding the Agniveer written exam to stay updated.

Candidates should note that all the important dates and details regarding the Agniveer written exam are available online. You can download the Indian Army admit card 2023 only from the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in. The exam dates and timings are also mentioned on the admit card so candidates should go through them after downloading their respective call letters today.