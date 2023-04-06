Indian Army Admit Card 2023: How To Download Agniveer Call Letter; Exam Dates
Indian Army Admit Card 2023: You can download the Agniveer call letter from joinindianarmy.nic.in.
The Indian Army has officially released the admit card for Agniveer written examination on Wednesday, 5 April 2023, for all interested candidates. It is important to note that candidates have to download the Indian Army admit card 2023 soon. The website that you must visit to check and download the admit card is joinindianarmy.nic.in. Along with the admit card, you must also go through the latest announcements from the Indian Army regarding the Agniveer written exam to stay updated.
Candidates should note that all the important dates and details regarding the Agniveer written exam are available online. You can download the Indian Army admit card 2023 only from the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in. The exam dates and timings are also mentioned on the admit card so candidates should go through them after downloading their respective call letters today.
All candidates who have registered for the Agniveer written examination are requested to keep a close eye on the website. They should take note of the latest announcements on the website and appear for the exam on time.
Indian Army Admit Card 2023: Important Dates
As per the latest official details, the Indian Army admit card 2023 is declared on 5 April. Candidates have time till 8 April to download their respective admit cards from the website.
It is important to note that the online Computer-Based Written Examination is set to be held from 17 April to 26 April. Candidates who registered for the exam must take note of the exam dates carefully.
The selection process is decided to be conducted in two phases. Phase I will include the online Common Entrance Examination at different centres across India.
Phase II will include the Recruitment Rally by AROs at the Rally Venue. Interested candidates must take note of these details before the exam begins on the scheduled date.
Indian Army 2023 Admit Card: Steps to Download
Here is the step-by-step process you must follow to download the Indian Army 2023 admit card online:
Visit the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in.
Click on the Indian Army 2023 admit card link that is activated on the homepage.
Key in your login details to access the Agniveer exam admit card.
Once the admit card opens on your screen, go through the details carefully.
Download the call letter from the website.
Take a printout of the Agniveer call letter for future use.
Topics: Indian Army Agniveer recruitment
