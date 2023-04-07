PSEB Class 5th Results 2023 Declared: Result Link to be Active Today at 10 AM

Punjab Board 5th Class Result 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the result for the class 5th board exam yesterday, 6 April 2023 at 3 PM.

Though the results have been released, the result link will be activated today at 10 AM. Thus candidates who appeared for the PSEB 5th board exam can check their score at the official PSEB website at pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.

This year the overall pass percentage went up to 99.69 per cent, a minor increase from 99.62 per cent of last year. As per the stats, girls have performed better than the boys as girls score 99.74 per cent and boys scored an overall pass percentage of 99.65 per cent. The transgender students have also passed with flying colours, 10 transgenders had appeared for the exam.