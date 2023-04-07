PSEB Class 5th Results 2023 Declared: Result Link to be Active Today at 10 AM
PSEB 5th board results 2023 have been declared today; Check the result at 10 AM at pseb.ac.in
Punjab Board 5th Class Result 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the result for the class 5th board exam yesterday, 6 April 2023 at 3 PM.
Though the results have been released, the result link will be activated today at 10 AM. Thus candidates who appeared for the PSEB 5th board exam can check their score at the official PSEB website at pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.
This year the overall pass percentage went up to 99.69 per cent, a minor increase from 99.62 per cent of last year. As per the stats, girls have performed better than the boys as girls score 99.74 per cent and boys scored an overall pass percentage of 99.65 per cent. The transgender students have also passed with flying colours, 10 transgenders had appeared for the exam.
The Class 5 board exams were conducted from 27 February though they were scheduled to begin from 16 February but the dates were later revised due to the G-20 summit.
How to Check PSEB Class 5th Board Result 2023?
Visit the official website of PSEB board at pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com.
On the homepage, click on Class 5 results' link.
You can also enter your details like roll number and date of birth for login
You can check and save your result on the device.
You can take a printout for future use.
The PSEB official had announced in the press conference that there will be no provision for re-evaluation for Class 5 students. However, the students of classes 10 and 12 can apply for revaluation after their results are released.
Topics: PSEB PSEB 5th Results 2023
