UKPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 Prelims Releases on 15 April: Download Here

UKPSC admit card for Civil Judge prelims exam will be out 15 days prior to the examination on 30 April 2023.

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will release the Civil Judge Prelims Exam Admit Card 2023 on 15 April on the official website, psc.uk.gov.in.

Candidates who are going to appear in the UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Exam this year would be able to download and check the admit card by following the below mentioned steps.

The exam will be conducted on Sunday, 30 April across 30 districts of Uttarakhand. Candidates must remember that the UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Exam 2023 will be held to fill almost 16 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge.

The concerned authorities will release the UKPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 almost 15 days prior to the examination date, according to the official schedule. Therefore, candidates can expect the release of admit cards on 15 April.

How To Download UKPSC Admit Card 2023 for Civil Judge Prelims Exam

  • Go to the official website ukpsc.net.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the UKPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023.

  • A login page will appear on the screen.

  • Enter the required login details and hit the submit option.

  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check the details carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

Note: It is mandatory to carry the UKPSC Civil Judge Admit Card on the day of examination. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the hall ticket.

