MP Board 2023 Result Date: Know MPBSE Classes 10 and 12 Results Expected Date

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE, has officially ended the 2023 board examination for Classes 10 and 12. It is important to note that the MP Class 10 board exam 2023 was held from 1 March to 27 March. The MPBSE Class 12 board exam 2023 was formally conducted from 2 March to 5 April. Now, students are eagerly waiting for the MP board exam 2023 result to release for Classes 10 and 12 on the site.

All candidates who appeared for the exams on the scheduled dates should note that the MP board exam 2023 result will be declared on the official website - mpbse.nic.in. The exam-conducting body will announce the result date and time for Classes 10 and 12 soon. Candidates should stay alert if they want to download their respective results on time.