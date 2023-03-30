SSC Exams 2023: Know Important Exam Dates; How To Download SSC Exams Calendar
SSC Exams 2023 calendar: You can download the exam dates from ssc.nic.in and prepare for the exams accordingly.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC exams 2023 dates for candidates preparing to appear for them. It is important to note that the exam dates are announced for different exams held by SSC. Interested and eligible candidates can check the exam dates through the official website of the commission – ssc.nic.in. The complete exam schedule is available on the website for candidates to check and download. Everyone should know the latest important announcements by the SSC.
The SSC exams 2023 dates are announced recently by the Staff Selection Commission on its website – ssc.nic.in. The dates are declared for the MTS, SI, CHSL, and CGL exams. One should go through the details mentioned on the schedule carefully and download a copy for their reference. All interested candidates should stay updated and informed about the announcements.
Everyone should appear for the respective SSC exams on the scheduled dates because they will not be allowed to appear for them later. The complete exam calendar is announced on ssc.nic.in so that it is easier for candidates to check the dates.
SSC Exams 2023: Important Dates
According to the calendar released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the exams are set to be held in May, June and July 2023. The latest details suggest that the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) exam will be conducted from 2 May to 19 May.
Another part of the exam will be held from 13 June to 20 June. The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (Tier 2) is set to be held on 2 May. One should note these dates properly if one is planning to sit for the exam.
The Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (Tier 2) will be held on 26 June. The Selection Post Examination, Phase-XI, 2023 & Selection Posts/Ladakh/2023 will be held from 27 June to 30 June.
The Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-I) is scheduled to be held from 14 July to 27 July.
SSC Exams 2023 Calendar: How To Download
Here are the steps you should follow to download the SSC exams 2023 calendar online:
Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) - ssc.nic.in
Click on the SSC Calendar 2023 link stated on the home page
A new PDF file will display on your screen when you click on the link
Download the exam dates page from the website
Save a copy of the PDF and check the exam dates whenever you want
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from jobs
Topics: SSC Exams SSC calendar
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.