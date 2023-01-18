IBPS Exams 2023 Calendar Released: Check ibps.in; Know Important Exam Dates Here
IBPS 2023 Calendar: Here are all the important exam dates you should know if you are appearing for it.
The IBPS Exams 2023 calendar has been officially announced on the website by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection for interested candidates.
It is important to note that the dates for the online CRP for RRBs, Clerk, PO, and SPL exams have been released on a provisional calendar for the candidates.
One can download the IBPS exam schedule, including the calendar and other details from the official website - ibps.in. Any changes in the dates or exam timings will be informed to the students via a notice.
Candidates must keep a close eye on the official website - ibps.in to know all the latest announcements from the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection.
Here is all you need to know.
IBPS Calendar 2023: Important Dates
According to the latest details mentioned on the IBPS Exams 2023 calendar, the IBPS Clerk Preliminary exam is scheduled to take place on 26 and 27 August 2023 and 2 September 2023.
As per the latest details, the IBPS Clerk Main exam is set to be held on 7 October 2023. The IBPS PO Preliminary Examination will be held on 23 and 30 September 2023 and 1 October.
The IBPS PO Main exam will be conducted on 5 November 2023. According to the schedule, the IBPS SO Preliminary Exam will be held on 30 and 31 December 2023.
The IBPS SO Main exam will be conducted on 28 January 2024. The IBPS RRB Officer Scale I and Office Assistants Preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on 5,6,12,13, and 19 August 2023. The RRB Officer Scale II and III Main Exam will be conducted on 10 September 2023.
It is important to note that the registrations for the exam will take place online. One must stay alert and go through the important dates on the website - ibps.in.
More details on the registration process will be available soon.
