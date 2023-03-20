ADVERTISEMENT

SSC CHSL Result 2021 Declared: Steps To Check Result and Cut-off Marks Here

SSC CHSL Result 2021 has been declared for the Skill Test. Check cut-off marks and other details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
SSC CHSL Result 2021 Declared: Steps To Check Result and Cut-off Marks Here
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination, 2021 result for the skill test on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who have appeared in SSC CHSL Examination (Skill Test - Typing & DEST) can download and check their result along with the cut-off marks by following the below mentioned steps.

Approximately, 35,023 candidates have been shortlisted for appearing in the typing test, 4373 candidates for DEST for the posts of DEO in CAG, and 1511 candidates for DEST (DEO posts other than CAG).

The total number of candidates that have qualified for the SSC CHSL Skill Test include the following:

  • Typing Test (List-I): 14873 candidates

  • DEST (CAG) (List-II): 220 candidates

  • DEST Other Than CAG (List - III): 1067 candidates

All these candidates have been provisionally selected for the document verification process. According to the concerned authorities, the official schedule for the document verification process will be released soon on the regional websites of the SSC.

SSC CHSL Typing Test: Cut-off

CategoryCut-off PercentageNumber of Candidates Available
EWS102971
SC103190
ST101336
ESM10927
OH10200
HH10124
OBC103951
VH10216
Other PwD1066
UR71892
Total14873
Steps To Check the SSC CHSL Result 2021

  • Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, go to the 'Results' section.

  • Search and click on the direct link for CHSL Skill Test.

  • A PDF file will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Check the result and cut-off marks carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

