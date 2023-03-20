SSC CHSL Result 2021 Declared: Steps To Check Result and Cut-off Marks Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination, 2021 result for the skill test on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who have appeared in SSC CHSL Examination (Skill Test - Typing & DEST) can download and check their result along with the cut-off marks by following the below mentioned steps.

Approximately, 35,023 candidates have been shortlisted for appearing in the typing test, 4373 candidates for DEST for the posts of DEO in CAG, and 1511 candidates for DEST (DEO posts other than CAG).