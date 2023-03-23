JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Slip & Admit Card Soon; Know How To Download
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam: You can download the exam city slip and admit card from jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the exam city information slip and admit card for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 soon for registered candidates. It is important to note that candidates can download the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam city slip and admit card from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. The official notification of the admit card release date will be available soon online so interested candidates should be alert.
The JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam city slip and admit card are important documents that all registered candidates should download from jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main session 2 admit card will contain important details such as exam dates, timings, and personal information. Candidates are advised to check all the details printed on it carefully and then download it.
One must keep a close eye on the above-mentioned website to know the exact release date of the admit card and exam city information slip. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exams without the admit card so they should carry the document to the exam centre.
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exams: Dates and Details
According to the details mentioned on the official schedule, the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exams are set to be held on 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12 April 2023. The examination will be conducted at various centres all over India.
It is important to note that the registration process for the exam and the application correction ended on 14 March, for all interested candidates. Now, everyone is waiting for the exam city slips and admit cards to release.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will first release the exam city information slip where students will be informed about the venue of the exam.
The JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card will be released a few days after the exam city slip is out.
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card: Steps to Download
Let's take a look at the steps to download the JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card online:
Visit the site - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on the link that states "JEE Main Session 2 admit card download" on the homepage.
Type your login credentials correctly and click on submit.
The admit card will display on your screen and you can go through the details printed on it.
Download and save a hard copy of the admit card.
