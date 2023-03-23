JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Slip & Admit Card Soon; Know How To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the exam city information slip and admit card for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 soon for registered candidates. It is important to note that candidates can download the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam city slip and admit card from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. The official notification of the admit card release date will be available soon online so interested candidates should be alert.

The JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam city slip and admit card are important documents that all registered candidates should download from jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main session 2 admit card will contain important details such as exam dates, timings, and personal information. Candidates are advised to check all the details printed on it carefully and then download it.