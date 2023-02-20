SSC ER Admit Card for CHSL Tier-1 Posts Release Date Soon - Latest Details Here
The SSC ER CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2022 will be held from 9 to 21 March 2023.
SSC ER Admit Card: The Staff Selection Commission Easter Region (SSC ER) is expected to release the CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level) Tier-1 admit card anytime soon on the official website, sscer.org.
Once released, candidates who have applied for the SSC ER CHSL Tier-1 exam can download and check the admit card by following the below mentioned steps. The SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam 2022 will be conducted from 9 to 21 March 2023.
Recently, SSC issued an official notification for checking the online status of SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam applications. If you want to know the application status for CHSL (10+2) Examination 2022, please click here.
SSC ER CHSL Tier-1 Exam Admit Card 2022: Release Date
As of now, SSC has not revealed the exact date for downloading the CHSL ER Tier-1 admit card 2023, however it is expected that the hall tickets will be released at least seven days prior to the exam date.
Check this space regularly to stay updated with the latest details of SSC ER CHSL (10+2) Tier-1 Exam 2022.
Steps To Download the SSC ER CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2023
Visit any of the regional official websites of SSC.
On the appeared homepage, go to the 'Important Links'.
Search and click on the direct link for downloading the "SSC ER CHSL (10+2) Tier-1 Exam Admit Card 2023."
A login page will appear on your computer screen.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your admit card will show up on the screen.
Check the details carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
