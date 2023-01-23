RRB NTPC Level 3 Result and Cut-Off Marks Released: Check How To Download Result

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the NTPC results and cut-off marks online for interested candidates. The RRB NTPC Level 3 Result and cut-off marks are available on the official website for candidates to check and download. The website that one should visit to go through their scores is rrbcdg.gov.in. It is important to note that along with the result, the cut-off marks are also announced so interested candidates should go through all the details carefully.

