RRB NTPC Final Result: Dates for Levels 2, 3, 4, and 5 Out on rrbcdg.gov.in
Candidates will have to visit the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in to check the RRB NTPC result.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the result dates for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC 2019) yesterday, 17 November 2022. RRB NTPC exam 2022 was held for filling various posts at zonal railways and production units of Indian Railways for nearly 4 years. There were around 35,208 vacant posts.
The candidates who had appeared for the RRB NTPC level 2, 3, and 4 exams can visit the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in to check the results. RRB NTPC level 5 results are expected to be out in the third week of November. The results for Levels 3 and 4 will be out on the fourth and second week of January 2023. The results for level 2 can be expected by the second week of February 2023.
The RRB released a notice and stated, “Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources. Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates."
The candidates who apply for the RRB NTPC recruitment drive will have to undergo four stages of selection:
Computer-based tests
Typing skill test
Document verification
Medical examination.
The RRB released the above notification regarding the RRB NTPC exam on 28 February 2019.
