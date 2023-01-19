SSC Result 2022: Steps To Download and Check SSC JE Paper 1 Result - Direct Link

SSC JE Paper 1 Result 2022 Out: The SSC (Staff Selection Commission) has released the Junior Engineer (JE) Result 2022 for Paper 1 on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared in the SSC JE Exam 2022 Paper 1 can download and check their results and cut-off marks from the direct link by following the below-mentioned easy and simple steps.

Candidates who will qualify the SSC JE Paper 1 Exam will be eligible for the SSC JE Paper 2 Exam 2023, that will be held on 26 February 2023. Before the Paper 2 Exam, candidates would require to download the SSC JE Admit Card (Paper 2), that is likely to be released soon by the concerned authorities.

The SSC JE Exam 2022 was held for different posts including including civil engineer, mechanical engineer, electrical engineer, and quantity surveying and contracts.