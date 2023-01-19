SSC Result 2022: Steps To Download and Check SSC JE Paper 1 Result - Direct Link
The SSC JE Result 2022 for Paper 1 has been released on ssc.nic.in. Check cut-off marks here.
SSC JE Paper 1 Result 2022 Out: The SSC (Staff Selection Commission) has released the Junior Engineer (JE) Result 2022 for Paper 1 on the official website, ssc.nic.in.
Candidates who appeared in the SSC JE Exam 2022 Paper 1 can download and check their results and cut-off marks from the direct link by following the below-mentioned easy and simple steps.
Candidates who will qualify the SSC JE Paper 1 Exam will be eligible for the SSC JE Paper 2 Exam 2023, that will be held on 26 February 2023. Before the Paper 2 Exam, candidates would require to download the SSC JE Admit Card (Paper 2), that is likely to be released soon by the concerned authorities.
The SSC JE Exam 2022 was held for different posts including including civil engineer, mechanical engineer, electrical engineer, and quantity surveying and contracts.
SSC JE Paper 1 Result 2022: Direct Link and Steps To Download the Cut-Off Marks
Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the result section.
Click on the direct link for downloading the SSC JE Paper 1 Result 2022 and Cut Off Marks.
A PDF file will appear on your computer screen.
Check the result carefully against your roll number.
Download, save, and print the result copy for future reference.
To check the result directly, click here.
According to an official notification released by the SSC, the marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will be made available in CBE on the official website from 3 to 17 February 2023. Candidates can check their marks by using their personal login credentials. Also, the SSC JE Paper 1 Final Answer Key will be uploaded on the site from 7 to 21 February 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from jobs
Topics: SSC JE SSC JE Result SSC JE Exam
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.