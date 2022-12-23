RRB Group D Result 2022 Released: Steps to Download Scorecard Here
The RRB group D result was released online at rrbbbs.gov.in. Follow the steps to check results.
RRB Bhubaneswar Group D Result has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board on 22 December 2022. The candidates who appeared for the written examination can check the result on the official site of RRB Bhubaneswar at rrbbbs.gov.in.
The Railway Recruitment Board conducted the computer based test from 17 August to 11 October 2022 at various exam centers across the country. Candidates who have qualified the written examination are eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test. The dates and venue have not been announced yet.
RRB has also released the cut of marks Group D result and appeared candidates can get access to the cut off list on the official website of RRB Bhubaneswar.
Candidates can get all the details required by them about the output of the results like their percentile score, normalized marks and short-listing status for PET by logging in on the official websites of RRBs.
The candidates will have to use their credentials like registration number and date of birth in DDMMYYYY format to get access to the details and the window will be open till 30 December 2022.
RRB Group D result 2022 has been announced online and a total of 1,15,67,248 candidates applied for the exam among which nearly 1.2 crore candidates appeared in the exam. The exam was held for filling up 1,03,769 vacancies for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways like Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments.
How to Download RRB Group D Result 2022?
Visit the regional websites of RRBs as per your assigned region.
On the home page, you can click on the result link
As the candidate clicks on the link, a PDF will open on the screen.
You can search for your result by looking for your roll number through Ctrl+F
You can download the result PDF and save it for future use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.