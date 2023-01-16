HBSE Date Sheet 2023 Out: Steps To Download Haryana Board 10, 12 Time Table
Haryana Board HBSE Date Sheet for Secondary & Senior Secondary classes is out now. Check the time table below.
Haryana Board HBSE Exam Date Sheet 2023 for 10, 12 Classes Out: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the date sheet for the secondary (10th) and senior secondary (12th) classes on the official website, bseh.org.in.
Candidates who are going to appear in the Haryana Board Exams 2023 can download and check the HBSE 10, 12 Exam Time Table by following the below mentioned easy steps.
The Haryana Board Exam for classes 10 and 12th will commence from Monday, 27 February 2023. The exam will start at 12:30 pm and end at 3:30 pm for both the secondary and senior secondary classes.
Candidates must note down that the upcoming Haryana Board HBSE 10th, 12th Exams will be held for regular & fresh, re-appear, open school, academic, and additional improvement.
Steps To Download and Check the HBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2023
Go to the official website, bseh.org.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the 'News' section.
Search and click on the direct link for downloading the Date Sheet for Secondary & Senior Secondary Examination 2023.
A PDF file will be displayed on your computer screen.
Check the Haryana Board 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 carefully.
Download, save, and print the time table for future reference.
You can also click here for downloading the HBSE Haryana Board 10th and 12th class date sheet 2023.
