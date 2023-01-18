ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 To Be Out Soon: Date and Other Important Details

ICAI CA Foundation December Result 2022 Soon: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the CA Foundation Result 2022 soon on the official website, Icai.nic.in.

To download and check the result, candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps.

The ICAI CA Foundation Exams 2022 started from 14 December 2022. The last exam was conducted on 20 December 2022.

As far as the marking scheme of ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022 is concerned, there will be no negative marking in paper 1 and paper 2. However, there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks against each wrong answer in paper 3 and paper 4.