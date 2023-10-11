'I'm Doomscrolling': How to Cope With Violent Images Of War in Israel-Palestine

A lot of the videos being shared online in the past few videos have been gory and full of bloodshed. There are big building crumbling like a pack of cards, there are photos and videos of wounded children, there are visuals of hundreds running for a chance at life.

But why are we watching these videos, despite the trauma they seem to be inflicting on people. Srivastava shares that the algorithm is also at fault here.

She explains that if you’re watching a few videos on the war in a go, the social media platform’s algorithm will recognise that and push more and more videos on the topic towards you.