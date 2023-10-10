Western Allies Offer Support, Iran Denies Role: Latest on Israel-Hamas Conflict

The leaders of the UK, US, France, Germany and Italy have released a joint statement expressing “steadfast and united support” for the state of Israel and “unequivocal condemnation” of Hamas.
Following an unprecedented attack on Israel from Gaza by Palestinian militant group Hamas, leaders of the United States of America, United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy have released a joint statement to express their “steadfast and united support” for state of Israel and an “unequivocal condemnation” of Hamas.
After a call between the leaders of five people US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Girogia Meloni, the leaders said:
"We make clear that the terrorist actions of Hamas have no justification, no legitimacy, and must be universally condemned. There is never any justification for terrorism. In recent days, the world has watched in horror as Hamas terrorists massacred families in their homes, slaughtered over 200 young people enjoying a music festival, and kidnapped elderly women, children, and entire families, who are now being held as hostages."Joint Statement by Quint international grouping.
The group - termed the "Quint International Organisation" - extended their support to Israel "in its efforts to defend itself and its people against such atrocities. We further emphasize that this is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage."
While condemning Hamas, the statement did acknowledge the "legitimate aspirations" of the Palestinian people. It emphasized a collective recognition of the just aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians for justice and freedom. However, it underscored that Hamas does not represent these aspirations and offers nothing to the Palestinian people except further terror and violence.
Since the conflict erupted on Saturday, 7 October, reports indicate that over 900 individuals have lost their lives in Israel, with over 650 casualties in Gaza. Israel's foreign ministry has stated that more than 100 individuals have been taken hostage by Hamas.
In response to Hamas's attack, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Sunday, 8 October, the deployment of American naval ships, including an aircraft carrier, closer to the eastern Mediterranean. However, it was confirmed on Monday that the US has no plans to deploy ground forces following the attacks on Israel.
Earlier on Monday, UK's Sunak pledged to offer diplomatic, intelligence, or security assistance to Israel if requested, following his leadership of an emergency Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms meeting.
Israel Claims to Regain Control of Border, UN Raises Concern at 'Siege' of Gaza
Israeli military spokesperson Richard Hecht told reporters that close to 1,500 bodies of "Hamas militants" have been found in Israel around the Gaza Strip and added that security forces had "more or less restored control over the border" with Gaza.
"Since last night, we know that no one came in... but infiltrations can still happen," Hecht said.
Moreover, Israel has vowed to reduce Hamas sites in Gaza to "rubble" and added that the group has "nowhere to hide." After Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel would impose a "complete siege" on the long-blockaded enclave, cutting off supply of food, water and power to the 2.3 million in Gaza, the United Nations has raised its concern.
Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that while he recognises Israel's legitimate security concerns, I also remind Israel that military operations must be conducted in strict accordance with international humanitarian law," Guterres said.
"I recognize the legitimate grievances of the Palestinian people... But nothing can justify these acts of terror and the killing, maiming, and abduction of civilians," he added.
Iran Denies Assisting Hamas
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei claimed that the Israel had faced a military and intelligence defeat that was "beyond repair" and claimed that while he was proud of Palestine and supports its people, Iran had no role to play in the Hamas attack on Israel.
“We kiss the hands of those who planned the attack on the Zionist regime. Those who link Iran to the Hamas attack on Israel are mistaken," he said during his first televised speech since the attack on Saturday.
Earlier, top US General Charles Q Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned Iran not to get involved in the conflict. The White House had also claimed that Iran was complicit, but failed to direct reporyters to any intelligence or evidence pointing to Iran's direct participation in attacks.
"We want to send a pretty strong message. We do not want this to broaden and the idea is for Iran to get that message loud and clear," Brown told reporters who were travelling with him to Brussels.