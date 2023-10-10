The Attack Against Israel by Hamas Included Precise Armed Drones and Rockets

Last Friday, Israeli newspapers were filled with stories about the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, also called the October War. In 1973, the country had nearly been defeated by co-ordinated surprise attacks from its Arab neighbours. Never again, people thought.

So, Israelis were especially shocked to be awakened Saturday morning by rocket barrages and gunfire in the streets. Hamas militants from Gaza had launched a smaller but equally co-ordinated surprise attack. It came by land, air and sea.

The fighting began around 6:30 that morning, when Hamas started firing rockets. But unlike many previous conflicts, this time it also attacked on the ground.