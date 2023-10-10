‘Death to America’ Slogans Raised in Iran Parliament Amid Israel-Hamas War? No!

A video purportedly from Cable News Network (CNN) which shows Iranian lawmakers raising "death to America" slogans is being shared on the internet with users linking it to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
Who all shared it?: Media organisation Times Now published a report with a similar claim stating that the chants against Israel and America were raised amid Palestinian group Hamas' attack on Tel Aviv.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
What is the truth?: The video dates back to January 2020 and is unrelated to the ongoing war.
It shows Iranian lawmakers raising anti-America slogans after the killing of Iranian military officer named Qasem Soleimani.
How did we find that out?: We performed a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the video and came across a few older versions of the same video, which dated back to January 2020.
Following this, we performed a keyword search and came across a video with similar visuals uploaded on the official YouTube channel of CNN.
It was uploaded on 5 January 2020 and showed lawmakers chanting 'death to America' in the Iranian parliament after the killing of military officer Qasem Soleimani.
The news bulletin also showed Iran's military advisor to the supreme leader, who said that the response to the United States will be military.
News reports on Soleimani's death: According to New York Times, Iran's top security and intelligence commander, Major General Qasem Soleimani, was killed along with several officials from Iraqi militias.
The attack was carried out by an American aircraft that fired missiles into a convoy carrying Soleimani and others.
The commander was said to be the architect of significant operations carried by the Iranian intelligence and military forces over the past two decades.
The country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reportedly called for public mourning for three days and then retaliation.
Conclusion: It is clear that an old and unrelated video is being shared on the internet with users falsely linking it to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)