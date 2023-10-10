Israel Bombs Palestinian Refugee Camp in Gaza After Asking Them To 'Leave Home'

Video Editor: Mohd Irshad Alam
Palestinians in Beit Hanoun, a densely populated area in northeast Gaza, woke up on 9 October 2023, to text messages and audio notes from the Israeli forces telling them, "Leave your homes and head to the city centre."
Many of them heeded the instructions, moved westwards and took shelter in the Jabalia refugee camp, in the hope of being safe. Instead, they were bombed.
'It's a massacre that no one imagined could happen,' a resident told Middle East Eye in the aftermath of Israel's sudden air strike on Gaza.
'Thank God I'm Still Alive'
At least five Israeli air strikes ripped through Jabalia camp's bustling market area, reducing it to rubble. Israeli fighter jets bombed at least two buildings in the centre of the market, killing at least 50 people, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health.
"This time was actually the closest to my house and the loudest. For a moment I thought it was our neighbour's house that was hit. I was laying on my bed and writing to a friend who had texted to check up on me. All I could say to him after the crazy raids was, 'Thank God I'm still alive,'" Asmaa Tayeh, a young writer in the camp told Al Jazeera.
"I was driving my car and about to enter the street, suddenly the sky flashed with (immense) light. (Suddenly) people were on top of [my car], people were literally thrown into the air. Some (bodies) were found on the rooftops of buildings. Children's (bodies) were on the streets..."Muhammed Lubbad, Gaza resident (Told Middle East Eye)
'Bodies Were in Piles, Malls on Fire, Homes Knocked Down'
Within minutes of the attack, emergency vehicles rushed to the market. Screams of victims and and sirens of ambulances filled the air. But the air strikes damaged and blocked the streets, making it difficult for ambulances and relief teams to reach those in need.
"...the entire area was strewn with bodies. Bodies were in piles, malls on fire, homes knocked down, cars destroyed. More than 50 bodies were on the street. We did not know what to do. Those of us who could carry any (victims) while fleeing the area, did. We took them from a targeted place to another that will be targeted. Now we don't know where to take them."Muhammed Lubbad, Gaza resident (Told Middle East Eye)
Camp Was Shelter For Hundreds of Displaced Families
The Jabalia camp is home to three schools run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). These schools have turned shelter for hundreds of displaced families. Over 20,000 Palestinians have sought refuge in 44 UNRWA-run schools.
Palestinian authorities said at least 560 people, including 91 children have been killed and another 2,900 have been injured in Gaza due to Israeli air strikes.
Israel's recent air strikes on Gaza comes after Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise assault on Israel, on 7 October 2023, killing at least 900 Israelis and injuring 2,500. This amid constant tension and several wars between Israel and Hamas since Israel, along with Egypt, blockaded Gaza strip, in 2007.
