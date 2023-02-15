‘Love Again’ Trailer: Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan Film Is a Classic Rom-Com

The narrative follows the story of two heartbroken individuals Rob and Mira. Rob (Sam Heughan) is getting over his past love, who he has recently broken up with while Mira (Priyanka Chopra) is grieving the loss of her lover, who passed away two years ago. The trailer also shows Celine’s character attempting to bring the two people together. The two characters come together by chance when Rob starts receiving messages from Mira by mistake after he changes his number. It was previously Mira's late boyfriend's number.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share the trailer of the film, stating, "We made this film in difficult times most of it away from our loved ones but everyday on set was special, especially with the incomparable @celinedion and my amazing co-stars @samheughan, @russelltovey, @sofiabarclay"