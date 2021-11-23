ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Chopra Shares Her First Look From 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Posters of Keanu Reeves and other actors have also been unveiled.

Priyanka Chopra dropped her first character poster from her upcoming movie The Matrix Resurrections, on Monday. The poster shows the actor sporting a traditional ensemble, very different from the rest of the cast, who are dressed in flashy suits and trench coats. Sharing the poster on social media Priyanka wrote, "And she is here".

Details of Priyanka's role have not yet been revealed.

Along with Priyanka, character posters of the other actors have also been unveiled.

Keanu Reeves returns as Neo in the fourth franchise of the movie. The film also stars Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Published: 

