Priyanka Chopra Is All Set to Return to India 'After Almost 3 Years'

Priyanka Chopra will be travelling to India for the first time since the birth of her daughter Malti Marie.

Actor Priyanka Chopra is all set for her homecoming this month. Taking to social media, the Quantico actor announced that she will be returning to India "after almost three years," since the birth of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She posted a picture of her boarding pass with her fans on Instagram, sharing her excitement to come back home.

She captioned her Instagram story, "Finally...going home. After almost 3 years."

This will also be Priyanka's first trip to India following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides, the Bajirao Mastani actor recently celebrated Diwali at her Los Angeles home with her family and friends, including husband Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra. It was also her daughter's first Diwali celebration. Priyanka shared some adorable family photos on her social media, where everyone was seen twinning in their beautiful traditional Indian attires.

On the work front, Priyanka has several upcoming projects lined up including Russo Brothers' show Citadel, alongside Richard Madden, It's All Coming Back To Me, Ending Things co-starring Anthony Mackie, and Zoya and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

