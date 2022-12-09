Celine Dion Has 'Stiff-Person Syndrome': What's the Rare Neurological Disorder?
Canadian singer Celine Dion has been diagnosed with a “rare neurological disorder”, the stiff-person syndrome.
Canadian singer Celine Dion has announced that she’ll be postponing her tour as she’s been diagnosed with a “rare neurological disorder”, the stiff-person syndrome.
The singer shared on Instagram:
“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through…It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”
But what is stiff-person syndrome? And what should you know about it? FIT answers all your FAQs.
What is stiff-person syndrome?
According to the National Insitute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), stiff-person syndrome (SPS) is a “rare, progressive neurological disorder,” that occurs in one in a million people, and affects more women than men.
What are the symptoms of SPS?
The symptoms might include:
Stiff muscles in the torso, arms, and legs
Sensitivity to noise, touch, and emotional distress
Uncomfortable sleep
But over time, SPS can lead to a hunched posture, walking disability, trouble standing, fractures, progressive muscle spasms, etc.
What causes SPS?
Scientists haven’t been able to pinpoint what causes SPS yet. But according to NINDS’ studies, “it is the result of an autoimmune response gone awry in the brain and spinal cord” and is often associated with type 1 diabetes, thyroiditis, vitiligo, and pernicious anaemia.
Studies also say that SPS occurs when a person’s immune system starts attacking its healthy cells.
How is SPS diagnosed?
SPS is diagnosed by measuring the glutamic acid decarboxylase (GAD) antibodies’ level in the blood. But since the cause of SPS is not exactly known, it’s often misdiagnosed and discarded as chronic pain.
How is SPS treated?
While there’s no cure for SPS yet, the symptoms can be brought under control through medication.
Drugs such as oral diazepam, baclofen, and gabapentin are often used to restrict muscle spasms and for anxiety. Intravenous immunoglobulin has also proved effective in bringing most symptoms of SPS under control.
Apart from these, pain-relieving drugs and botulinum toxin injections are also prescribed to SPS patients.
