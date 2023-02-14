ADVERTISEMENT

Love Again: Priyanka Chopra Shares New Poster From Her Rom-Com With Sam Heughan

'Love Again' stars Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in lead roles.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Love Again: Priyanka Chopra Shares New Poster From Her Rom-Com With Sam Heughan
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share a new poster from her upcoming romantic comedy Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, on 14 February. This will be Priyanka's first theatrical release since the sci-fi actioner The Matrix Resurrectionsco-starring Keanu Reeves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the poster with her, Priyanka also announced that the film's trailer will be released soon. She captioned the post, "Nothing is a coincidence…everything you’re experiencing is meant to happen… just like you looking at this caption or the poster. Trailer dropping soon @loveagainmovie @samheughan @celinedion"

Here, take a look:

Directed by Jim Strouse, the film was initially titled It's All Coming Back to Me and was slated for a February 2023 release. However, the film will now open in cinemas on 12 May.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides Love Again, Priyanka will soon be seen in the upcoming American web series Citadel, created by Patrick Moran and the Russo Brothers for Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read

Pics: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Loved-up Ski Trip With Daughter Malti Marie

Pics: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Loved-up Ski Trip With Daughter Malti Marie

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×