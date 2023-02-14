Love Again: Priyanka Chopra Shares New Poster From Her Rom-Com With Sam Heughan
'Love Again' stars Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in lead roles.
Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share a new poster from her upcoming romantic comedy Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, on 14 February. This will be Priyanka's first theatrical release since the sci-fi actioner The Matrix Resurrections, co-starring Keanu Reeves.
Sharing the poster with her, Priyanka also announced that the film's trailer will be released soon. She captioned the post, "Nothing is a coincidence…everything you’re experiencing is meant to happen… just like you looking at this caption or the poster. Trailer dropping soon @loveagainmovie @samheughan @celinedion"
Here, take a look:
Directed by Jim Strouse, the film was initially titled It's All Coming Back to Me and was slated for a February 2023 release. However, the film will now open in cinemas on 12 May.
Besides Love Again, Priyanka will soon be seen in the upcoming American web series Citadel, created by Patrick Moran and the Russo Brothers for Amazon Prime Video.
