QuickE: Kanika Kapoor Discharged, Rakul Preet and Family Feed 200

Singer Kanika Kapoor has been discharged from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow after the report of her sixth test came negative, reported ANI. The singer has been tested six times, four of which were postive, while the last two tests have come negative.

Kanika was being treated in the hospital in Lucknow where she had been kept in the self-isolation ward, meant for coronavirus patients, for over 2 weeks. SGPGIMS Director Prof RK Dhiman had said that the singer’s treatment would continue until at least two tests come out negative.

