QuickE: Kanika Kapoor Discharged, Rakul Preet and Family Feed 200
1. Kanika Kapoor Discharged After Testing Negative for Second Time
Singer Kanika Kapoor has been discharged from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow after the report of her sixth test came negative, reported ANI. The singer has been tested six times, four of which were postive, while the last two tests have come negative.
Kanika was being treated in the hospital in Lucknow where she had been kept in the self-isolation ward, meant for coronavirus patients, for over 2 weeks. SGPGIMS Director Prof RK Dhiman had said that the singer’s treatment would continue until at least two tests come out negative.
2. Rakul Preet and Family Help 200 Families with Food, Fans Join In
Rakul Preet who was last seen films like De De Pyaar De, Marjaavaan and Shimla Mirchi is doing her bit for the needy during the period of lockdown that the country is currently going through. In an interview to Times of India, the actor has said that she along with her family has taken the initiative to feed 200 families near their residence in Gurugram. These families who live in a slum close to her residence were struggling to get a basic meal due to the lockdown after the Coronavirus outbreak.
3. Actor Ratan Rajput Stuck in Village Without Sanitation Facilities
Television actor Ratan Rajput has been stuck in a village due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The actor has been sharing videos of herself in the village, doing chores like washing clothes, cooking, cleaning etc. She also shared a video showing the lack of proper sanitation facilities in the village, as the washroom does not have a door, but a piece of translucent cloth hanging like a curtain.
In a recently shared video, she decided to disclose where she is residing. Ratan said that she, along with 2 friends, came to this village in Bihar for a project and got stuck there due to the lockdown.
4. Haven’t Seen My Father in Three Weeks: Salman Khan
Actor Salman Khan released a video message for all his fans on social media amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to spread of coronavirus. The video features him, sitting along with his nephew Nirvaan, Sohail Khan’s son, sharing their experience of the lockdown.
Salman starts by saying that the two had come to this house before the lockdown and got stuck there, “We came here for a few days and now we're stuck.” He asks Nirvaan that for how long hasn’t he seen his father, to which he replies, “It must have been three weeks. Salman adds, “I have not seen my father since three weeks. We are here and he is alone at home.”
5. COVID-19: Richa Chadha Turns News Anchor In This Satirical Video
In a video uploaded on her Instagram page, actor Richa Chadha displayed her comic skills, bringing humour to counter the stress of the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced several countries across the world, including India, into a lockdown.
“Because laughter is the best medicine!” Richa wrote in her post.
In the video, Richa dons the role of a news anchor and a Haryanvi reporter, who deliver the story of how two men were caught for lying to their wives about going to Bengaluru, when they actually went to Bangkok. This lie surfaced when the police visited their homes with their travel records and told their wives why their spouses needed to be quarantined.
