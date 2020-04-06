Rakul Preet and Family Help 200 Families with Food, Fans Join In

Rakul Preet who was last seen films like De De Pyaar De, Marjaavaan and Shimla Mirchi is doing her bit for the needy during the period of lockdown that the country is currently going through. In an interview to Times of India, the actor has said that she along with her family has taken the initiative to feed 200 families near their residence in Gurugram. These families who live in a slum close to her residence were struggling to get a basic meal due to the lockdown after the Coronavirus outbreak.

"My dad figured this entire slum where people are completely right now out of their basics. We are facilitating two meals a day for all those people and we have decided to do it till the time the lockdown is in place. If the lockdown gets pushed further, I will keep doing that. For now, I have committed till the month of April and then we will see depending on the situation. The food would be cooked at a place in my society and will be sent out to those people," Rakul said in the interview.