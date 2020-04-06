Kanika Kapoor Discharged After Testing Negative for Second Time
Singer Kanika Kapoor has been discharged from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow after the report of her sixth test came negative, reported ANI. The singer has been tested six times, four of which were postive, while the last two tests have come negative.
Kanika was being treated in the hospital in Lucknow where she had been kept in the self-isolation ward, meant for coronavirus patients, for over 2 weeks. SGPGIMS Director Prof RK Dhiman had said that the singer’s treatment would continue until at least two tests come out negative.
Her fifth test came out negative on Saturday night, and the sixth on Monday morning. The singer had tested positive of coronavirus post her return from the UK. Last week the singer put out an emotional post on social media stating that she is waiting to go back home to her kids and family.
