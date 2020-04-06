COVID-19: Richa Chadha Turns News Anchor In This Satirical Video
In a video uploaded on her Instagram page, actor Richa Chadha displayed her comic skills, bringing humour to counter the stress of the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced several countries across the world, including India, into a lockdown.
“Because laughter is the best medicine!” Richa wrote in her post.
In the video, Richa dons the role of a news anchor and a Haryanvi reporter, who deliver the story of how two men were caught for lying to their wives about going to Bengaluru, when they actually went to Bangkok. This lie surfaced when the police visited their homes with their travel records and told their wives why their spouses needed to be quarantined.
Richa’s video was based on this piece of tragi-comic news and she delivered the news in a satirical style.
The caption to her post reads: “QUARANTINA - WHAT THE F*CK NEWS बावला हो गया है के? With टीना सिंह Because laughter is the best medicine!”
Richa is seen donning the role of Quaratina Singh Barnail Singh Khurana , a news anchor, who introduces her colleague, Tina Singh, who delivers the news incident in Haryanvi style.
In this satirical act, Quaratina Singh can also be seen taking a dig at the reporters who do not do enough research before dispensing news to the public. She also lightly touches on the class divide brought about by language and clothing styles.
