COVID-19: Richa Chadha Turns News Anchor In This Satirical Video

In a video uploaded on her Instagram page, actor Richa Chadha displayed her comic skills, bringing humour to counter the stress of the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced several countries across the world, including India, into a lockdown.

“Because laughter is the best medicine!” Richa wrote in her post.

In the video, Richa dons the role of a news anchor and a Haryanvi reporter, who deliver the story of how two men were caught for lying to their wives about going to Bengaluru, when they actually went to Bangkok. This lie surfaced when the police visited their homes with their travel records and told their wives why their spouses needed to be quarantined.