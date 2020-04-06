Actor Ratan Rajput Stuck in Village Without Sanitation Facilities
Television actor Ratan Rajput has been stuck in a village due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The actor has been sharing videos of herself in the village, doing chores like washing clothes, cooking, cleaning etc. She also shared a video showing the lack of proper sanitation facilities in the village, as the washroom does not have a door, but a piece of translucent cloth hanging like a curtain.
In a recently shared video, she decided to disclose where she is residing. Ratan said that she, along with 2 friends, came to this village in Bihar for a project and got stuck there due to the lockdown.
“I’m lucky that my audience treats me like their daughter, wherever I go. But I cannot disclose my exact location to protect the privacy of the people in the village. People here also do not who I am, hence it protects them from meeting and greeting me too often. Otherwise, it would defeat the purpose of social distancing,” she said.
In the videos, the Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo actor is also seen giving the message of staying home to everyone. She also lit diyas and candles at the terrace of her village home, to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative of #9Pm9Minutes.
