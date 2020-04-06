Haven’t Seen My Father in Three Weeks: Salman Khan
Actor Salman Khan released a video message for all his fans on social media amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to spread of coronavirus. The video features him, sitting along with his nephew Nirvaan, Sohail Khan’s son, sharing their experience of the lockdown.
Salman starts by saying that the two had come to this house before the lockdown and got stuck there, “We came here for a few days and now we're stuck.” He asks Nirvaan that for how long hasn’t he seen his father, to which he replies, “It must have been three weeks. Salman adds, “I have not seen my father since three weeks. We are here and he is alone at home.”
Nirvaan adds, “I think it's better for everyone to stay home, avoid contact and I think the longer we stay indoors the faster this ends.” Salman concludes by saying, “The one who got afraid saved himself and lives of others around him. Moral of the story is that we're all terrified.”
Amid the lockdown in the country, Salman Khan had pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry according to Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE). According to FWICE president B N Tiwari, Salman via his Being Human Foundation reached out to their organisation to help the workers.
We'll get through this!
