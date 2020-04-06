Haven’t Seen My Father in Three Weeks: Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan released a video message for all his fans on social media amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to spread of coronavirus. The video features him, sitting along with his nephew Nirvaan, Sohail Khan’s son, sharing their experience of the lockdown.

Salman starts by saying that the two had come to this house before the lockdown and got stuck there, “We came here for a few days and now we're stuck.” He asks Nirvaan that for how long hasn’t he seen his father, to which he replies, “It must have been three weeks. Salman adds, “I have not seen my father since three weeks. We are here and he is alone at home.”