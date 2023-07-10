'You Have Done It Again': Karan Johar, Vijay Varma Hail SRK's 'Jawan' Prevue

The prevue for Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film Jawan dropped on Monday, 10 July 2023. The Bollywood megastar is all set to make his return as an action hero after his previous blockbuster Pathaan. Many celebrities took to their social media to talk about the action thriller film.
Karan Johar took to his Instagram to write, "Bhai!!!!! this is going to be a juggernaut of a blockbuster! And @atlee47 you have done it again!!!! Wowww, can't wait!!!"
Vijay Varma took to the comment section to write, "Mind Blown Take a bow King."
Neha Dhupia wrote, "only @iamsrk."
Starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles as well, the film is touted to be a high-octane action-thriller. The Atlee directorial was earlier scheduled for a June release, however, it is all set to release on 7 September now.
The film will be available to watch in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The action-thriller will feature Deepika Padukone in a guest appearance and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.
