'You Have Done It Again': Karan Johar, Vijay Varma Hail SRK's 'Jawan' Prevue

Starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles as well, the film is touted to be a high-octane action-thriller. The Atlee directorial was earlier scheduled for a June release, however, it is all set to release on 7 September now.

The film will be available to watch in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The action-thriller will feature Deepika Padukone in a guest appearance and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.