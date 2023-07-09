Fans Can't Keep Calm As Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Jawan’s Prevue Release Date

Fans said that the film would "rewrite Bollywood history." Some also want to say that the film would be a "blockbuster". Another used fire emojis to talk about their excitement.

Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. SRK had earlier confirmed, on an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Twitter, that Sethupathi will play the antagonist of the much-anticipated film.

SRK created history at the box office earlier this year for his blockbuster Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abharam. Fans are waiting with bated breath for his next release which is touted to be an action thriller.

Meanwhile, SRK will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.