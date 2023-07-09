ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fans Can't Keep Calm As Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Jawan’s Prevue Release Date

Fans Can't Keep Calm As Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Jawan’s Prevue Release Date

Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media to share the new motion poster of Jawan as well.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Fans Can't Keep Calm As Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Jawan’s Prevue Release Date
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media on Saturday, 8 July 2023 to share the new motion poster of Jawan and also announced the release date of the prevue. The prevue will release on 10 July.

ADVERTISEMENT

SRK took to his Twitter handle to write, "Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?... Main bhi aap hoon… #JawanPrevueOn10July #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

He also shared a motion poster along with the post.

Take a look:

Fans said that the film would "rewrite Bollywood history." Some also want to say that the film would be a "blockbuster". Another used fire emojis to talk about their excitement.

Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. SRK had earlier confirmed, on an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Twitter, that Sethupathi will play the antagonist of the much-anticipated film.

SRK created history at the box office earlier this year for his blockbuster Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abharam. Fans are waiting with bated breath for his next release which is touted to be an action thriller.

Meanwhile, SRK will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

Also Read

'Stardom': Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Goes on Floor

'Stardom': Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Goes on Floor

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan   SRK   Jawan 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×