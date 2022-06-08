Here’s All You Need to Know About Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan & Their Wedding

With a modest beginning as a model, the 18-year-old Nayanthara made her debut in 2003 with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare. Over the almost 20 years long career, she has crafted a unique space for herself in the south Indian industry. She has worked with most of the top heroes including Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Venkatesh Daggubati, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Vijay. Some of the blockbusters in her career are Chandramukhi (2005), Ghajini (2005), Billa (2007), Raja Rani (2013). She worked in content-driven subjects that were not primarily focused just on the male lead. She has portrayed diverse characters.

For instance, her films like Anamika (2014), Maya ( 2015) and Aramm (2017) were received well by critics and fans alike. Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015) , Imaikaa Nodigal (2018), Kolamavu Kokila (2018), and Mookuthi Amman (2020) are a testament to the kind of versatile actor she is. She will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan directed by Atlee.

While Nayanthara is celebrated as the Lady Superstar, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan is also a man of many talents. He is known as the director for his films like Poda Podi, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Thaana Serndha Kootam and Netflix original Paava Kadhaigal. He is also known for his work as a lyricist in Saaho, Valimai and Don to name a few.

After the first successful collaboration in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Nayan and Vignesh as a couple collaborated in their last release, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which stars Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi along with Nayanthara in the lead. The filmmaker-actor couple also turned producers with the launch of Rowdy Pictures. Some of the critically acclaimed films under their production banner are Rocky (2021) and Koozhangal / Pebbles (2021).