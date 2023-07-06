Rights of SRK's Upcoming Films Jawan & Dunki Sold at Rs 480 Crore: Report

As per a report by Box Office Worldwide, the music rights of Jawan have been bought by T-Series for Rs 36 crore. The report added that their were many contenders but T-Series secured the rights.

SRK will be seen doing intense action-thriller which is being helmed by Atlee called Jawan. The film is slated to release on 7 September. King Khan is also gearing up for the release of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.