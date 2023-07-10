Jawan Prevue: SRK Can Be a Villain or a Hero in High-Octane Action Film

The prevue for Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film Jawan dropped on Monday, 10 July 2023. The Bollywood megastar took to his social media to share the prevue. Co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, the film is touted to be a high-octane action-thriller.
The prevue seems to outline the journey of a man, essayed by Shah Rukh Khan, who is set to rectify the wrongs in society. He could be a villain or a hero, as per the prevue. In the short video, we see Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and others take centre stage along with King Khan who is seen in a never-seen-before avatar.
Take a look at the prevue here:
SRK had earlier announced the release date for the prevue along with a motion poster: “Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?... Main bhi aap hoon #JawanPrevueOn10July #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu (sic)."
Take a look at the poster here:
The Atlee directorial was earlier scheduled for release on 2 June, however, was pushed for a September release. The film is all set to release on 7 September now. The film will be available to watch in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The action-thriller will feature Deepika Padukone in a guest appearance and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment
SRK created history at the box office earlier this year for his blockbuster Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abharam. Meanwhile, SRK will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film stars Taapsee Panny and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.