Musician Says Wedding Guest Asked Band to Stop Performing 'Songs About Allah'
Vocalist Abhishek Shankar started the anecdote with, "Hate isn't just for comedians. It's for musicians too."
Musician Abhishek Shankar has taken to Instagram to share that during a recent performance at a wedding, he and his band members were asked to stop performing because ‘songs about Allah’ won’t be tolerated.
Abhishek started the story with the note, “Nafrat sirf comedians ke lie nahi hai. Musicians ke lie bhi hai, (Hate isn’t just for comedians. Musicians receive it too,)” seemingly referring to comedian Munawar Faruqui’s statement about his shows being cancelled due to right wing hate.
Abhishek wrote, “I wasn’t following the news because I was caught up with work and back to back shows until this incident ironically happened to me and the band just 16 hours ago in our last show.”
Talking about their genre of music and taste, the vocalist wrote, “My band has a list of songs from different genres in Indian commercial music. Sufi music being one of them. We all love the classic songs of Nusrat (Fateh Ali Khan) saabh as well as Coke Studio India and Pakistan. We have a medley that has songs like Allah-Hoo (Nooran Sisters), Akhiyan Udeek Diyan, Nit Kher Manga (Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan) etc. and we were doing our regular set performing all our arrangements.”
Getting into the incident, Abhishek recalled, “Everything was going well when out female singer started singing Allah-Hoo. Crowd was loving it. But halfway through the song a random uncle with a tika on his forehead called me to edge of the stage. They usually request their favorite songs.”
“His voice tore through the PA system to my ears as he said, ‘Ye kya Allah ho Allah hoo laga rakha hai? Hum aapko musalman lagte hain? Ye Hindu shaadi hai!! Yahan Allah aur maula wale gaane nahi tolerate honge. Mai band karwa dunga. Abhi band karo ye bakwas.’ (What is this Allah ho Allah hoo? Do we look like Muslims to you? This is a Hindu wedding. We won’t tolerate songs about Allah here. I will shut it down. Stop this nonsense now.)” Abhishek Shankar added.
The musician further wrote, “I thought I’ll explain it to him but he didn’t let me speak and kept on saying, ‘Ye Allah Hoo Allah Hoo kena karo abhi!’ (Stop saying Allah Hoo Allah Hoo!) ‘Aap logon ko nikalwa dunga mai yahan se abhi!’ (I will get you people thrown out!)”
Abhishek added that they couldn’t stop the song suddenly since they were using backing tracks but they waited the person out. He added, “This whole incident started sinking in my brain as each song passed and I didn’t want to perform anymore. I could have argued with him but it could have made things worse. For obvious reasons.”
Abhishek also pointed out the irony of the reaction to the song ‘Allah-Hoo’, “There’s one more irony to this. The song Allah-Hoo talks about how one is not practicing their faith with a pure heart. I felt disgusted wearing a sacred thread on my body after this incident. I just have one request to everyone. Keep your religious hatred to your political and social space. Don’t bring it to the art space and spoil it. Artists do not belong to any religion.”
Abhishek also talked about another similar incident and wrote, “On one of our recent travels to Jabalpur. A random guy on the train approached me and asked me about my beard. His question was, ‘Shaukh hai ya musalman ho?’ (Is this by choice or are you Muslim?) At the back of his khaki jacket it read ‘UP Police’. Where are we headed?”
In an unrelated incident, comedian Munawar Faruqui hinted that he might stop performing after several of his shows have been cancelled all across India due to threats to the comedian, the venues, and his audience from right wing groups. Several celebrities and fellow comics have expressed their support for Faruqui.
