Musician Says Wedding Guest Asked Band to Stop Performing 'Songs About Allah'

Abhishek wrote, “I wasn’t following the news because I was caught up with work and back to back shows until this incident ironically happened to me and the band just 16 hours ago in our last show.”

Talking about their genre of music and taste, the vocalist wrote, “My band has a list of songs from different genres in Indian commercial music. Sufi music being one of them. We all love the classic songs of Nusrat (Fateh Ali Khan) saabh as well as Coke Studio India and Pakistan. We have a medley that has songs like Allah-Hoo (Nooran Sisters), Akhiyan Udeek Diyan, Nit Kher Manga (Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan) etc. and we were doing our regular set performing all our arrangements.”

Getting into the incident, Abhishek recalled, “Everything was going well when out female singer started singing Allah-Hoo. Crowd was loving it. But halfway through the song a random uncle with a tika on his forehead called me to edge of the stage. They usually request their favorite songs.”