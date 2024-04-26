In Pics: Ayushmann Khurrana Poses With Dua Lipa, Dev Patel at Time Gala

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana had a memorable time at the Time 100 Gala in New York City on Thursday night. He shared pictures from the event on Instagram, capturing his special meet-ups with Hollywood actors and international singers.
He wrote, "It is the @time of the disruptors! Honoured to be a part of the TIME 100 Gala this year and having met the most brilliant minds and artistes of our generation.”
