Katrina Kaif Speaks About Turning Down An Offer From Hollywood

Besides acting, Katrina is also known for dancing and she told Variety how dance played a crucial role in her career. “Dance is one thing, but I feel like Kathak is about expression. It's about a feeling, it's about expressing yourself through music. And that, for me was my foundation for movies. It was about understanding the emotion and the language of cinema."

"I was almost quiet, a little timid, very naive, I wasn't sure of my identity in terms of what was my voice, my expression as a girl, as a woman. I was very young. So, I think that (dance) really helped me find my voice,” Katrina Kaif added.

Katrina was last seen in the Sriram Raghavan directorial Merry Christmas.