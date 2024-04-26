'How To Make This Happen?': Anne Hathaway On Working With Priyanka Chopra

Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra have met several times lately through their collaboration with a famous luxury jewellery label. When asked in a recent News18 interview if they've considered working together in a film, Hathaway shared their interaction.
Anne spoke about their interaction and said, "We discussed a few things that night; that one hasn’t come up yet, but what are we going to do? This is a great idea; how do we make this happen?”
She added, “I would love that clearly and now my brain is on fire. I’ll let you know when Priyanka and I have connected."
Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra have bonded beyond their 2022 Paris meeting with BLACKPINK's Lisa at a Bulgari event and their 2023 reunion with Zendaya. They've openly praised each other in interviews. Anne had once commented on being a big fan of Priyanka's.
