Explained: SC Sets Aside Order Asking YRF to Pay For Song Exclusion in SRK's Fan

In February 2020, the NCDRC upheld the state commission’s order. It further ruled in its decision that a song included in a film's promotional video but excluded during its exhibition, is an 'unfair trade practice.'

Rejecting YRF's contention, the commission had said, “Though it is claimed that the producer and actor of the movie had declared publicly that the song which forms part of the promo would not be a part of the movie, the said disclosure, even if it was made, would not be sufficient since it is not necessary that a person who watches the promo containing the song would also happen to see the interview given by the actor/producer of the movie.”